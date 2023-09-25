64-Year-Old Killed In Orange County Crash When Truck Crosses Center Lane, Police Say

The crash took place in Orange County in the town of Crawford on Route 17K on Saturday, Sept. 23 around 10 a.m.

According to Trooper Steven Nevel, of the New York State Police, a preliminary investigation revealed that the International truck, driven by Marcos Medina, age 33, of the Bronx, was traveling east on 17K when for unknown reasons his vehicle crossed over the center of the roadway and stuck a 1993 Toyota Tacoma that was traveling west.

The International truck came to rest on its side following the collision. Medina was extricated from the vehicle by the Bullville Fire Department.

The driver of the Tacoma was identified as Sullivan County resident Gerald Filcher, age 64, of Bloomingburg, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is still ongoing and anyone with any additional information is urged to contact the New York State Police at 845-344-5300.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.