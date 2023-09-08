Man From Region Charged With Rape Of Minor

Sullivan County resident Phillip C. Calyer, of Fallsburg, was arrested on Thursday, Sept. 7 following an investigation by the New York State Police.

According to Trooper Steven Nevel, Calyer was charged following a joint investigation with the Sullivan County Child Protective Services.

Calyer was charged:

Felony rape

Criminal sex act/felony

Endangering the welfare of a child

He was arraigned at the Town of Liberty Court and remanded to the Sullivan County Jail pending his next court date in the Town of Fallsburg Court on Wednesday, Sept. 13.

Anyone with any additional information regarding Calyer is urged to contact the New York State Police at 845-344-5300.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.