Man Found Drowning In Hudson Valley Lake Dies At Hospital

The incident leading to the man's death began in Putnam County on Tuesday, July 16 around 1:45 p.m., when a possible drowning incident was reported at Canopus Lake Beach in Fahnestock State Park off Route 301 in Kent.

According to Kent Police, arriving first responders and police helped park staff and lifeguards perform CPR on an 82-year-old man who was found unresponsive in waters near the beach.

A LifeNet helicopter then responded and airlifted the man to Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie, where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

The man's identity has not yet been released.

The Putnam County Sheriff's Office, New York State Police, and New York State Park Police helped respond to the incident, which is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

