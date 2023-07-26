Man Exposes Himself To 8-Year-Old Girl In Region, Police Say

Orange County resident, James A. Grant Jr., age 74, Pine Bush, was arrested on Wednesday, July 26 for an incident that took place on Wednesday, July 19.

On July 19, troopers in Sullivan County responded to Main Street in the village of Bloomingburg around 9 p.m., for a report of a male exposing himself and attempting to lure children to him, said Trooper Steven Nevel.

Grant was reported to have exposed himself to an 8-year-old female and requested the child to touch him outside of the Bloomingburg Post Office, Nevel said.

Troopers interviewed residents in the area, who stated that Grant was attempting to lure several children near his vehicle off Winterton Road, Nevel said. Grant was identified through photographs and video footage.

Troopers located Grant and charged him with:

Luring a child to commit a crime

Lewdness

Exposing the body in public

Endangering the welfare of a child

He was remanded to Sullivan County Jail in lieu of a $10,000 cash/$40,000 bond/$50,000 partially secured bond.

Grant is currently out on bail for charges of sex abuse stemming from a separate incident in January/February also involving a child, Nevel said. An Order of Protection was issued for the victims in this case.

Anyone who feels they may have been a victim of Grant, or know of someone who may have been a victim is asked to contact the New York State Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) Ellenville at 845-626-2801.

