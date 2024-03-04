Man Ejected From Car, Thrown Into Ravine After Crash On Highway In Hudson Valley

The incident happened on Thursday, Feb. 29 at around 6:30 p.m., when a three-car crash occurred on Interstate 684 in Bedford at the overpass spanning Beaver Dam Park. As a result of the crash, one man was ejected from his vehicle and sent into a ravine underneath the overpass, according to the Katonah Fire Department.

Soon after the crash, first responders raced to both the overpass and Beaver Dam Park below to find the fallen man. Eventually, with help from good samaritans, crews found the man around 50 to 60 feet below the highway in serious condition, the department said.

After locating the man, Bedford Police officers and other first responders were able to cross the waterway under the overpass and access him. Crews then used a stokes basket and rescue ropes to get the man out of the ravine and move him into an ambulance waiting on Interstate 684.

In addition to the Katonah Fire Department and Bedford Police, the following departments helped with the rescue:

Bedford Hills Fire Department;

Bedford Village Fire District;

Katonah and Bedford Hills Volunteer Ambulance Corps;

Westchester EMS;

Yorktown Heights Volunteer Fire Department;

South Salem Fire Department;

New York State Police.

