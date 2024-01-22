Man Dies After Jumping From Roof Of Palisades Center Mall In Rockland County

The incident happened in Rockland County at about 3:35 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 21 at the Palisades Center Mall in West Nyack.

The man, who jumped from the east side roof of mall, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Clarkstown Police Department.

Neither his age nor identity have been released.

"We would like to remind everyone that services are available such as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline," Clarkstown PD Detective and Public Information Officer Norman Peters said in a statement. "The lifeline provides 24/7, free and confidential support for people in distress, prevention and crisis resources for you or your loved ones, and best practices for professionals. Dial 988 or visit suicidepreventionlifeline.org."

