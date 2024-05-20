Hudson Valley Man Charged With Hate Crime At Synagogue

Ulster County resident Caleb H. Rochester, age 55, of Kingston, was arrested on Thursday, May 16, for the Monday, March 25 incident at Temple Emanuel Synagogue in Kingston.

According to Capt. Joseph Sciutto of the Ulster County Sheriff's Office, congregants discovered a banner with anti-semitic language and artwork adhered to the exterior of the synagogue.

Sciutto said the adhesive product used had also caused damage to the exterior of the structure.

An investigation led detectives to Rochester as the person responsible for posting the anti-semitic banner on the synagogue, Sciutto said.

He was charged with the felonies of criminal mischief as a hate crime and aggravated harassment.

Rochester was released with an appearance ticket returnable to the City of Kingston Court at a future date.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.