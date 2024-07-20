Man Accused Of Firing Gun Inside Restaurant In Hudson Valley

The arrest comes after the incident that happened in Peekskill on Friday, July 5, inside Ofori’s World Cuisine.

Quincy Lamar Williams, a New York City resident, has been identified as the suspect responsible for discharging a firearm during the altercation, according to the Peekskill Police Department.

He was then apprehended by the Peekskill PD, along with law enforcement members assigned to the FBI Safe Streets Task Force.

Williams was arraigned in the United States District Court-Southern District of New York on Wednesday, July 10, on federal charges related to this shooting.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact the Peekskill Police Detective Division at 914-737-8000. Anonymous tips may also be made at cityofpeekskill.com under the crime tips section.

