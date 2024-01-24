Man, 42, Nabbed In Burglaries Of Monsey Synagogues, Police Say

Joel Jungries, age 42, of New York City, was arrested on Tuesday, Jan. 23 in connection with the burglaries that took place over two weekends earlier this month in Monsey.

According to Lt. Chris Franklin of the Ramapo Police, Jungries illegally entered and stole property from the synagogues, all located on Monsey Boulevard and Suzanne Drive.

On Saturday, Jan. 20, Ramapo Police received reports that the two synagogues on Monsey Boulevard had been hit again, Franklin said.

The police department's Investigations Division identified the suspect quickly, and he was located on Tuesday, he added.

Jungries was charged with:

Five counts of burglary

Grand larceny

Two counts of petit larceny

Two counts of possession of burglar tools

He was arraigned on all charges and released on his own recognizance pending a future court appearance.

