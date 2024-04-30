Drizzle Fog/Mist 45°

Fatal Hudson Valley Crash: 34-Year-Old Charged After Months-Long Investigation

After a seven-month-long investigation, a  34-year-old man has been charged with alleged criminally negligent homicide after his box truck veered into another lane, killing a man from the region.

 Photo Credit: Canva/gettysignature/NYSP
Kathy Reakes
Marcos Medina, of the Bronx, was arrested on Thursday, April 25, for the Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, crash in Orange County on Route 17 in the town of Crawford.

According to Trooper Steven Nevel of the New York State Police, the crash killed Sullivan County resident Gerald Filcher, age 64, of Bloomingburg, after Medina's truck veered into the opposite lane and struck Flicher's vehicle.

Medina was released on his own recognizance and is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, May 7, in Crawford.

