Fatal Hudson Valley Crash: 34-Year-Old Charged After Months-Long Investigation

Marcos Medina, of the Bronx, was arrested on Thursday, April 25, for the Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, crash in Orange County on Route 17 in the town of Crawford.

According to Trooper Steven Nevel of the New York State Police, the crash killed Sullivan County resident Gerald Filcher, age 64, of Bloomingburg, after Medina's truck veered into the opposite lane and struck Flicher's vehicle.

Medina was released on his own recognizance and is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, May 7, in Crawford.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.