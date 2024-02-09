Man, 25, Charged In Hudson Valley Crash Had Pills, Resisted Arrest, Police Say

The incident took place in Dutchess County on Route 55 near the McDonald's in LaGrange around 6:30 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 9.

Julian M. Muhlemann, of New York City, was arrested following the crash after Dutchess County deputies found that he had a variety of pills and was wanted on a warrant by the New York State Police, said Capt. John Watterson of the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office.

When deputies attempted to place Muhlemann under arrest, he physically resisted arrest but was eventually taken into custody, Watterson said.

He was charged with:

Criminal possession of a controlled substance

Resisting arrest

Obstructing governmental administration

After being processed Muhlemann was released on appearance tickets before being turned over to the New York State Police on the warrant.

