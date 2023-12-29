Magnetic Balls Sold By Walmart Recalled As Feds Cite 7 Deaths Linked To Similar Products

The Relax 5mm Science Kit, Large Hematite Magnets Magnetic Stones Building Blocks ball sets (shown in the images above) do not comply with the requirements of the mandatory federal magnet regulation because the sets contain one or more magnets that fit within the Consumer Product Safety Commission's small parts cylinder and the magnets are stronger than permitted.

When high-powered magnets are swallowed, the ingested magnets can attract to each other, or another metal object, and become lodged in the digestive system, the CPSC said.

"This can result in perforations, twisting and/or blockage of the intestines, infection, blood poisoning, and death," according to the CPSC.

The 5mm diameter magnets are sold in a set of 216 multi-colored magnetic balls.

The recalled Relax Magnetic Balls were sold encased in a clear, plastic case and a portable, tin storage box. The set includes a black storage bag.

The CPSC said no injuries have been reported linked to the recalled product, but noted that an estimated 2,400 magnet ingestions were treated in hospital emergency departments from 2017 through 2021.

The CPSC said it "is aware of seven deaths involving the ingestion of hazardous magnets, including two outside of the United States."

The recalled product, which was manufactured in China, was sold exclusively online at Walmart.com from February 2022 through April 2023 for between $14 and $15.

About 4,240 units are being recalled.

Consumers should stop using the recalled magnetic balls immediately, take them away from children, and contact the manufacturer, Joybuy Marketplace Express, to receive a pre-paid label to return the recalled products for a full refund. Joybuy is notifying all known purchasers directly.

Consumers with questions may call Joybuy collect at 302-426-4543 from noon a.m. to 8 p.m. Eastern time, Monday through Friday.

