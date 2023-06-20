Lucky Lotto: $150K Winning Powerball Ticket Purchased In Hudson Valley

The New York Lottery Tuesday, June 20, one third-prize ticket for the Monday, June 19 Powerball game was sold in Orange County at the Smokes 4 Less store in Newburgh.

The winning numbers were 36-39-52-57-69 with a Powerball of 1. The ticket, worth $50,000 was tripled to $150,000 after the winner bought three multipliers.

The winning numbers for the Powerball game are drawn from a field of one to 69.

The Power Ball is drawn from a separate field of one to 26. When purchased, the Power Play option provides players with a chance to multiply non-jackpot prizes up to 10 times.

The Powerball drawing is televised every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m.

