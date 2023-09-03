Mostly Cloudy 89°

Lotto Jackpot: $9.6 Million Winning Ticket Sold In Suffern

Someone is having a great Labor Day weekend after purchasing a winning $9.6 million New York Lotto ticket in the Hudson Valley.

Yippee! Some lucky Lotto player in the Hudson Valley is $9.6 million richer after purchasing a winning ticket in Suffern. Photo Credit: NY State Lottery/Google Maps street view
Kathy Reakes
Email me

The lucky ticket was sold in Rockland County for the Saturday, Sept. 2 game, lottery officials said.

The winning numbers for the game are 13-37-40-45-47-52 and a Bonus Number of 9.

The prize-winning ticket was sold at Yas Quickmart on Route 59 in Suffern.

To win the New York Lotto jackpot, players must match six numbers drawn from a field of one to 59. 

The store manager said people were coming in to check their tickets, but not the winner. He hopes they come in soon due to all of the excitement. 

New York Lotto drawings are televised every Wednesday and Saturday at 8:15 p.m.

Winners have up to one year from the date of the drawing to claim their prize. 

