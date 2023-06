Both directions of State Route 9W in Orangetown between Shadyside Avenue and Hickey Street will close on both Saturday, June 17, and Saturday, June 24, according to the New York State Department of Transportation.

The closures will last between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. on both days, officials said.

The road closure is to facilitate maintenance activities.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.