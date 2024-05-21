Logan Spillane Killed In Sprain Brook Crash In Greenburgh

The fatal crash happened on Saturday, May 18 around 1:30 p.m. on the Sprain Brook Parkway in Greenburgh, Trooper AJ Hicks of the New York State Police said on Tuesday, May 21.

According to Hicks, a 1999 Lexus RX300 had been speeding and attempting to pass several vehicles when it struck a 2004 Toyota Camry in the parkway's southbound left lane. The Lexus then lost control and rolled several times.

The driver, Logan E. Spillane of Mamaroneck, was ejected from the car during the crash.

After the incident, a good Samaritan from Westchester Medical Center tried to save Spillane's life until paramedics arrived. However, he was soon pronounced dead at the scene, Hicks said.

The investigation into the crash is still ongoing. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.