Fog/Mist 55°

SHARE

Man From Region Charged With Robbery Of Gas Station

A 38-year-old man from the region was charged with the alleged robbery of a gas station and attempted robbery of a dollar store. 

A Sullivan County man was charged with allegedly robbing a gas station and attempting to rob a dollar store.&nbsp;

A Sullivan County man was charged with allegedly robbing a gas station and attempting to rob a dollar store. 

 Photo Credit: New York State Police and Canava/getty signature
Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories

Sullivan County resident Ollen Eck III, of Livingston Manor, was charged on Tuesday, April 9, for the Saturday, March 16 robbery of the Sunoco gas station, and the attempted robbery of the Dollar General, both in Livingston Manor on Monday, March 18, according to the New York State Police. 

Following his arrest, Eck was remanded to the Sullivan County Jail.

State Police were assisted by the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office and the Village of Monticello Police.

The investigation is ongoing, anyone with information is asked to contact the New York State Police at 845-292-6600.

to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE