Live Alligator Discovered At Scene Of Stabbing In Hudson Valley Home

A live alligator was found in the home of a man who was charged, along with a second man with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing another person in the region.

The incident happened in Pawling (outlined in red) in Dutchess County. The alligator shown in the image is not the one involved in the incident.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps/Wikipedia via Norbert Nagel
Kathy Reakes
Kathy Reakes

The incident occurred in Dutchess County around 4:30 p.m., Saturday, March 2 on South Quaker Hill Road in Pawling.

According to New York State Police, an investigation revealed that an altercation took place over a dispute about tools. 

During the altercation shots were fired. The gunfire injured no one, however, one victim was stabbed, state police said.

State police said the victim was transported to Danbury Hospital where he is currently being treated. 

During a search of the home, troopers also recovered a live alligator in the basement, state police said.

Troopers arrested Giuseppe Vassallo, age 43, of Pawling, who was charged with:

  • Attempted murder
  • Assault
  • Criminal possession of a weapon

Also arrested was John Sorell, age 27, of Pawling. He was charged with attempted murder and criminal possession of a weapon. 

Both men were remanded to the Dutchess County Jail and are due in court on Friday, March 8.

