Lindsay Lohan, NY Native, Welcomes First Child

Shortly after Lohan’s rep confirmed to People Magazine that the “Mean Girls” celebrity had welcomed her baby boy, none other than Jamie Lee Curtis also announced the news on Instagram.

“My movie daughter just made me a movie grandmother,” Curtis captioned her post, which featured a throwback picture of the two “Freaky Friday” co-stars.

“Blessings to Lindsay and Bader for the birth of Luai!”

The name “Luai” means “strong” or “steady” in Arabic.

This is the 37-year-old’s first child with husband Bader Shammas.

The couple got engaged in November 2021 and married just a few months later in April.

A March 2023 Instagram post announced that the couple was expecting.

“We are blessed and excited," she wrote under a picture of a white onesie with cursive lettering that read, "Coming soon..."

Born in the Bronx, Lohan grew up in Nassau County’s Merrick and Suffolk County’s Cold Spring Harbor.

She moved to Dubai in 2014 but has continued to travel to the US while her return to acting ramps up.

The famous redhead first got her start when, at age three, she was signed by Ford Models, but her big break came when she starred alongside Dennis Quaid and Natasha Richardson in Disney’s 1998 “The Parent Trap.”

Since then, she has starred in popular movies such as “Mean Girls,” “Freaky Friday,” and “Life-Size.”

