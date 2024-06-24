Lightning Strike Causes Tree To Fall On Car In Hudson Valley

The incident happened in Putnam County on Sunday, June 23 around 7:20 p.m., when a tree fell on a vehicle on Route 6N in Mahopac between Secor Road and Parker Drive, according to the Mahopac Falls Volunteer Fire Department.

Arriving fire crews found all three of the vehicle's occupants outside of the car. One of them was taken to Westchester Medical Center for evaluation, while the other two refused medical assistance.

Because the fallen tree blocked the roadway and also brought power lines and a pole down with it, Route 6N was closed between Secor Road and Parker Drive for an extended time, the department said.

Crews requested NYSEG to make repairs at the scene of the incident. Because of the severe storms that passed through the area on Sunday, though, there is still no estimated time on NYSEG's arrival, firefighters said on Monday, June 24 around 8:30 a.m.

It was later determined that the tree fell due to a lightning strike.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.