Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Yankees Legend Bernie Williams Performs Benefit Concert In Rockland

Zak Failla
Bernie Williams will perform Thursday, Sept. 19 at the North Rockland High School
Bernie Williams will perform Thursday, Sept. 19 at the North Rockland High School Photo Credit: Provided

From centerfield to center stage.

New York Yankee legend Bernie Williams - now a renowned jazz guitarist - is scheduled to play a benefit concert for the Rockland Conservatory of Music at North Rockland High School.

The school, which concentrates on the performing arts and music, scheduled to benefit concert for 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 19. Tickets - which much be purchased online - are going for $25 for adults and $10 for students. There are also MVP options available for $51 that include a meet-and-greet with the four-time World Series champion.

According to the school, during the meet-and-greet, Williams will be unable to sign any baseball memorabilia due to a contractual issue.

The fundraiser is for the Rockland Music Conservatory and a portion of the proceeds will be going to North Rockland High School. The money raised will provide scholarships for children in need with musical instruments and lessons.

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

