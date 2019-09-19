Yankees Legend Bernie Williams Performs Benefit Concert In Rockland

From centerfield to center stage.

New York Yankee legend Bernie Williams - now a renowned jazz guitarist - is scheduled to play a benefit concert for the Rockland Conservatory of Music at North Rockland High School.

The school, which concentrates on the performing arts and music, scheduled to benefit concert for 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 19. Tickets - which much be purchased online - are going for $25 for adults and $10 for students. There are also MVP options available for $51 that include a meet-and-greet with the four-time World Series champion.

According to the school, during the meet-and-greet, Williams will be unable to sign any baseball memorabilia due to a contractual issue.

The fundraiser is for the Rockland Music Conservatory and a portion of the proceeds will be going to North Rockland High School. The money raised will provide scholarships for children in need with musical instruments and lessons.

