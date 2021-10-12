Yale Student Matt Amodio's Jeopardy! Win Streak Ends At 38 Games

After 38 consecutive wins, Yale University Ph.D. student Matt Amodio's Jeopardy! streak has come to an end.

Amodio placed third in a game on Monday, Oct. 11, ending his record-breaking run.

Only one other contestant has won more consecutive games than Amodio: Ken Jennings, who won 74 consecutive games, Jeopardy! said in an announcement.

“To see myself on this stage at all was an honor,” Amodio said in a statement. “And everything that’s happened since, I just can’t fathom.”

Amodio previously made headlines for being only the third person in the history of the game show to win more than $1 million in regular-season play.

