Woman Wins $5 Million In NY Lottery Scratch-Off Game

Joe Lombardi
Meet New York's new millionaire.

Long Island resident Deborah Kowalski, of Riverhead, has claimed her $5 million top prize on the New York Lottery’s 100X scratch-off game.

The winning ticket was purchased at Riverhead Plaza located at 795 Old Country Rd. in Riverhead.

Kowalski opted to receive her $5,000,000 in a single lump-sum payment of $3,225,000 after required withholdings.

As of Monday afternoon, Aug. 30, there was one unclaimed top prize still available on the 100X ticket. 

Players can check the status of any New York Lottery scratch-off game by downloading the Game Report at nylottery.ny.gov.

The New York Lottery said it contributed $281,462,013 in Lottery Aid to Education to school districts in Suffolk County during the fiscal year 2020-2021.

