Ramapo Daily Voice
Ramapo Daily Voice

Woman Purchases Winning $1M NY Lottery Scratch-Off Ticket At Gas Station In Region

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
252-02 Union Turnpike in Bellerose
252-02 Union Turnpike in Bellerose Photo Credit: Google Maps Street View

A woman has claimed a $1,000,000 New York Lottery prize from a winning ticket purchased at a gas station on Long Island.

Parminder Kaur, of Olathe, Kansas, claimed the top prize from the New York Lottery's $1,000,000 Payout Bonus scratch-off game.

“It feels awesome,” Kaur told NY Lottery after claiming her prize. 

She received her prize as a single, lump-sum payment of $598,920 after required withholdings, NY Lottery said.

NY Lottery said the ticket was purchased at the gas station located at 252-02 Union Turnpike in Bellerose.

