Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Lifestyle

Winning Take-5 Ticket Sold At Supermarket In Hudson Valley

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
ShopRite of LaGrangeville on Route 82 in LaGrangeville.
ShopRite of LaGrangeville on Route 82 in LaGrangeville. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

An area resident is feeling lucky after purchasing a winning New York Lottery ticket at a local supermarket.

New York Lottery announced that the ticket with a prize of $23,719 for the midday drawing on Sunday, Sept. 26 was sold in Dutchess County at ShopRite on Route 82 in Lagrangeville.

The winning ticket numbers were 03-04-05-09-33. 

The lucky winner's numbers were chosen via "Quick Pick," and there were no other jackpot winners reported.

It is unclear who purchased the winning lottery ticket. 

According to the New York Lottery, the odds of winning the Take-5 jackpot by matching all five numbers is 1 in 575,757.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.