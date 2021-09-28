Winning Take-5 Ticket Sold At Supermarket In Hudson Valley

An area resident is feeling lucky after purchasing a winning New York Lottery ticket at a local supermarket.

New York Lottery announced that the ticket with a prize of $23,719 for the midday drawing on Sunday, Sept. 26 was sold in Dutchess County at ShopRite on Route 82 in Lagrangeville.

The winning ticket numbers were 03-04-05-09-33.

The lucky winner's numbers were chosen via "Quick Pick," and there were no other jackpot winners reported.

It is unclear who purchased the winning lottery ticket.

According to the New York Lottery, the odds of winning the Take-5 jackpot by matching all five numbers is 1 in 575,757.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.