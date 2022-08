A winning lottery ticket valued at more than $34,000 was sold at a Hudson Valley store.

A $34,828.50 prize-winning Take 5 ticket was sold in Rockland County, New York Lottery announced on Monday evening, Aug. 22.

NY Lottery said the ticket was purchased at Alizeh Food Mart, located at 22 North Main St. in Spring Valley.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.