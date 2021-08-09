Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice
Ramapo Daily Voice

Lifestyle

Winning TAKE-5 NY Lottery Ticket Sold At Spring Valley Minimart

Zak Failla
The ticket, worth $45,622.50, was purchased at Ahz Minimart Corp., 1 Union Road in Spring Valley.
The ticket, worth $45,622.50, was purchased at Ahz Minimart Corp., 1 Union Road in Spring Valley.

Feeling lucky?

A winning TAKE-5 ticket was sold to one fortuitous customer at a Hudson Valley minimart over the weekend that is worth nearly $50,000.

New York Lottery announced that the ticket with a prize of $45,622.50 for the evening drawing on Saturday, Aug. 7 was sold by the Ahz Minimart Corp. on 1 Union Road in the village of Spring Valley in Rockland County.

The winning ticket numbers were 08-10-12-15-25. The lucky winner's numbers were chosen via "Quick Pick," and there were no other jackpot winners reported.

According to the New York Lottery, the odds of winning the Take 5 jackpot by matching all five numbers is 1 in 575,757.

In addition to the jackpot winners, there were 218 second-place winners who matched four numbers for a $313.50 prize, there were 6,679 third-place winners who can claim $17, and 58,823 fourth-place winners who received a "free play" for a future TAKE-5 drawing. 

