Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Sites

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: Woman Admits To Dealing Meth, Selling Guns In Area
Lifestyle

Winning Powerball Ticket Sold At Supermarket In Area

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
The Hannaford Supermarket in Wallkill
The Hannaford Supermarket in Wallkill Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

One lucky New York Lottery player in the Hudson Valley may be in possession of a valuable winning Powerball ticket.

The New York Lottery announced that one of two $50,000 third-place Powerball tickets for the Monday, April 11 drawing was sold in Orange County, at the Hannaford Supermarket on Tower Drive in the Town of Wallkill.

The second third-place ticket was also sold at a Hannaford location, that one in Albany.

The winning numbers were 05-07-24-31-34 with a Powerball number of 4.

To win the third prize, the ticket buyer had to correctly pick four numbers plus the Powerball.

The Powerball jackpot will now rise to approximately $300 million for the next drawing on Wednesday, April 13.

Winning numbers for the Powerball game are drawn from a field of 1 to 69. The red Power Ball is then drawn from a separate field one to of 26. The Powerball drawing is televised every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.