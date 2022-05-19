Winning $50K Powerball Ticket Sold In Area

A New York Lottery player in the Hudson Valley may be in possession of a valuable winning Powerball ticket worth five figures without knowing it.

The New York Lottery announced that one of two prize-winning $50,000 third-place Powerball tickets for the Wednesday, May 18 drawing was sold in Orange County at the Balmville Quick Stop on Route 9W in Newburgh.

The other third prize-winning $50,000 ticket was sold at a store in Manhattan.

The winning numbers of the latest drawing were 40-41-58-64-65 with a Powerball number of 17.

To win the third prize, the ticket buyer had to correctly pick four numbers plus the Powerball.

The Powerball jackpot will now rise to approximately $117 million for the next drawing on Saturday, May 21.

New York Lottery was also reporting 22 fourth-place winners, who claimed a $100 prize for matching four numbers, and 36 fifth-place winners who also won $100 for matching three numbers and the Powerball.

Other prizes:

Sixth place (matching three numbers): 953 winners for $7 each;

Seventh place (matching two numbers and the Powerball): 805 winners for $7 each;

Eighth place (one matching number and the Powerball): 6,694 winners for $4 each;

Ninth place: (just the Powerball): 18,633 winners for $4 each.

Winning numbers for the Powerball game are drawn from a field of 1 to 69. The red Power Ball is then drawn from a separate field one to of 26. The Powerball drawing is televised every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m.

Winners have up to a year to claim their prize.

