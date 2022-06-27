Winning $1K A Week NY Lottery Ticket Sold In Hudson Valley

A New York Lottery CASH4LIFE ticket worth $1,000 a week for life was sold in Westchester.

The lucky ticket for the Sunday, June 25 drawing, was purchased at the 4th Avenue Snack Plus Inc. at 73 S. Fourth Ave. in Mount Vernon, the New York Lottery said.

The winning numbers included 2-36-37-44-52 with a Cash Ball of 2, lottery officials reported.

The unnamed winner can collect the $1,000 a week for life, or an estimated lump sum payout.

The name of the winner was not revealed.

The CASH4LIFE drawing takes place every Monday and Thursday at 9 p.m.

