Winning '$1,000 A Week For Life' Ticket Sold In Hudson Valley

A winning "$1,000 A Week For Life" lottery ticket was sold at a smoke shop in the Hudson Valley.

New York Lottery announced on Wednesday, July 6, that a second-prize winning Cash4Life ticket was sold at Smokes 4 Less in Dutchess County.

The store is located at 982 Main St. in Fishkill, NY Lottery said.

