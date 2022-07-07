Winning '$1,000 A Week For Life' Ticket Sold In Hudson Valley

Contact Us
Smokes 4 Less on Main Street in Fishkill.
Smokes 4 Less on Main Street in Fishkill. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A winning "$1,000 A Week For Life" lottery ticket was sold at a smoke shop in the Hudson Valley.

New York Lottery announced on Wednesday, July 6, that a second-prize winning Cash4Life ticket was sold at Smokes 4 Less in Dutchess County.

The store is located at 982 Main St. in Fishkill, NY Lottery said.

