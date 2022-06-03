Winning $1,000 A Week CASH4LIFE Ticket Sold At Hudson Valley Gas Station

One lucky New York Lottery player is in possession of a ticket sold at a Westchester gas station that is worth $1,000 a week for life.

A second-prize winning ticket Cash4Life drawing on Thursday, June 2 was sold in Westchester at the AA Mart on West Lincoln Avenue in Mount Vernon, according to NY Lottery.

The winning numbers in the daily draw were 12-40-54-55-60 with a Cash Ball of 03.

According to NY Lottery, players choose five numbers from 1 to 60 and one number from 1 to 4 to be their Cash Ball.

To win the Cash4Life Top Prize, match the six numbers on your ticket to the winning six-number combination drawn (five numbers plus the Cash Ball).

The winner of the latest draw was able to match all five numbers, but missed out on the bonus Cash Ball.

Cash4Life drawings take place at 9 p.m. on Mondays and Thursdays. The winner will have one year to claim the prize.

