Winning $1 Million Lottery Ticket Sold In Hudson Valley

A $1 million winning lottery ticket was sold at a Westchester County pharmacy.

The second-prize winning Mega Millions ticket was sold at Larchmont Pharmacy, the New York Lottery reported on Friday, Jan. 28.

The pharmacy is located at 2141 Palmer Ave. in Larchmont, NY Lottery said.

