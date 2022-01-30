Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Sites

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: Police Officer In Area Dies In Off-Duty Snowmobile Crash
Lifestyle

Winning $1 Million Lottery Ticket Sold In Hudson Valley

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Larchmont Pharmacy
Larchmont Pharmacy Photo Credit: Google Maps Street View

A $1 million winning lottery ticket was sold at a Westchester County pharmacy.

The second-prize winning Mega Millions ticket was sold at Larchmont Pharmacy, the New York Lottery reported on Friday, Jan. 28.

The pharmacy is located at 2141 Palmer Ave. in Larchmont, NY Lottery said.

Learn more about locations where other winning tickets were sold here.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.