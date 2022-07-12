'What A Find': Hudson Valley Eatery Still Drawing New Customers 10 Years After Opening

Ten years after its launch, a restaurant in Northern Westchester continues to draw in new customers.

Jewel of Himalaya Restaurant launched the location in Yorktown Heights in 2012, in the Triangle Center.

The owner also operates a location in Scarsdale.

The popular eatery continues to draw in new customers in the decade since it first opened, with online reviewers sharing their positive experiences at the eatery.

"WHAT A FIND! ... this place is awesome," Jonathan M. said in a recent Yelp review. "I will definitely be back and they have great takeout service too! Go for it!"

Other reviewers praised specific Himalayan dishes served at the restaurant and shouted out the service.

"Delicious authentic food," Gabby R. said in a Yelp review. "Chicken tikka masala, chicken vindaloo perfectly spiced and chicken was tender. Dal makhani nicely cooked not too mushy but a little salty. Naan is more like a scallion pancake- instead of puffy chewy bread it's more layered doughy consistency. Great mango lassi. Rice comes with every entree. Samosas were huge and amazing. Excellent service."

