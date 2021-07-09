Westchester Restaurant Becoming A Neighborhood Staple

For those looking for a neighborhood spot that serves a little of everything, and does it all well then a Westchester restaurant is your new favorite stop.

The Shop Ardsley, in Ardsley, starts the day with bagels and omelets and wraps, slides into lunch with burgers and salads and sandwiches, and then transforms into dinner with steaks and pasta and chicken dishes.

The breakfast menu is pretty straightforward with a mix of bagels, omelets, pancakes, and the like. The lunch menu features a nice choice of burgers, sandwiches, and salads.

The dinner menu takes things up a notch with such offerings as steaks, fresh seafood (including tuna), roasted and fried chicken, interesting pasta dishes, and a host of other choices.

One Yelper put it this way: "The good was really good, and a cute little place to grab a casual dinner. The owner Michael was very friendly & accommodating. A great go-to place in the neighborhood."

A look at Yelp shows that favorites tend to be bagels, burgers, and pasta dishes.

Another reviewer said: "Had dinner with a friend. Burgers came out cooked as ordered & very tasty! Service friendly and attentive. Great local place for fast-casual dinner."

The restaurant has a special menu for children for $10 that includes great choices that kids love to eat, and healthy choices that parents love them to eat.

"I just ate dinner with my son at The Shop. It's a beautiful place, really relaxing to eat there. We had a Ceasar salad and cheddar burger. The food was very fresh and delicious. We will be returning!"

Prices run moderate to some higher dinner prices. Very kid-friendly. Can be a wait at prime times.

The Shop Ardsley is located at 711 Saw Mill River Road.

