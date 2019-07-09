WATCH: Jewish Teen's 'Star Spangled Banner' Performance Brings Chills To Boulders Stadium

Nati Broyde was 12 years old when he decided he wanted to learn the "Star Spangled Banner."

He'd heard it countless times at Rockland Boulders games and practically knew it -- but figured it was time he learned it perfectly.

Things came full circle for the now-13-year-old on Sunday, when he performed the national anthem at Boulder's Stadium in honor of Jewish Heritage Day, just after Hatikva , the Israeli national anthem.

Nati's performance went viral on social media, attracting eyeballs from thousands around the world.

"I feel like I have a talent, and that's singing," said Nati, who is going into eighth grade at Yeshiva Spring Valley.

"I don't want to show off, I only use my voice in good ways. I do it to make people feel happy."

It was a defining moment for his parents, family and entire Jewish community.

"We live down the road from Boulders Stadium and of all the times we went, we've never seen a Jewish person sing it there," said Leora Broyde, Nati's mom.

"We're thankful for this country, too."

Nati discovered his talent when he was 8 years old at summer camp when one of his counselors noticed he could carry a tune. The counselor put Nati and a few other campers in a recording studio.

The teen is self-taught on the keyboard and has never taken a voice lesson. He kept his musical life private for the most part, careful not to boast at school.

Most of his peers didn't even know he could sing until they saw him perform at Bar Mitzvahs, or on popular DVDs. Nati has also been singing in the prestigious Yeshiva Boys Choir.

He spends as much time as he can singing and playing his keyboard -- even if it's just for five minutes before the bus comes.

Performing at Boulder's Stadium felt comfortable, and brought things full circle for Nati and his family.

"I sing to make people feel happy," said Nati, who spends most of his spare time at his keyboard.

"And when I can do it to represent that I’m Jewish, I use my voice as best as possible."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.