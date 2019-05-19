Vote Now: Who Will Rule At The End of ‘Game Of Thrones’?

“When you play the game of thrones, you win or you die.”

Poll Who Will Rule At The End of ‘Game Of Thrones’? Daenerys Targaryen Jon Snow Sansa Stark Tyrion Lannister Gendry Baratheon Bran Stark Someone else No one Submit Vote View Results Current Results Who Will Rule At The End of ‘Game Of Thrones’? Daenerys Targaryen 5%

Jon Snow 21%

Sansa Stark 21%

Tyrion Lannister 11%

Gendry Baratheon 9%

Bran Stark 13%

Someone else 8%

No one 11% Back to Vote

In just a matter of time, we'll know who will be sitting on the throne as the sixth and final episode of the eighth and last season of HBO's "Game of Thrones" premieres at 9 p.m. Sunday, May 9.

One thing's certain. HBO seems like to set a record for most viewers. The next-to-last episode drew a series record, drawing 18.4 million viewers across all HBO platforms.

The show depicts two powerful families - kings and queens, knights and renegades - playing a deadly game for control of the Seven Kingdoms of Westeros, and to sit atop the Iron Throne.

Who will do you think will be the last one standing? Or in this case, sitting.

Vote in our poll now.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.