Video Shows Monroe-Woodbury Grad Singing With Partner Hour Before Shooting

As the family and the NYPD mourn the passing of an officer from Orange County living in Westchester who was shot while fighting with a suspect, an online video shows him singing with his partner just an hour before his death.

Posted to Facebook by Brian Mulkeen's friend Bryan Mahon, in the 20-second clip the men can be heard singing their hearts out to an old John Denver song, "Take Me Home, Country Roads."

Mulkeen, 33, of Yorktown Heights, was fatally shot in a hand-to-hand struggle with an armed suspect just after 12:30 Sunday, Sept. 29 at the Edenwald Houses in the Bronx, said the NYPD.

But just an hour before he was shot, Mulkeen, a Monroe-Woodbury High School graduate in Orange County, was patrolling the streets of the Bronx and singing.

"Little did we know that we were driving into a shootout that would end tragically," said Mahon on Facebook . "I wish I knew that this was the last song we would sing together. The last time we would be 98 together. The last gun we would grab together. Watch over us up on those country roads, I know your home♡"

