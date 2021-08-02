Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Lifestyle

Video: Sharks Caught On Camera Swimming Through Schools Of Fish Off NY Coast

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
A scientist recently captured a video showing sharks swimming through huge schools of fish off the Long Island coast.
A scientist recently captured a video showing sharks swimming through huge schools of fish off the Long Island coast. Photo Credit: Pixabay/Couleur

A scientist has captured a video showing sharks swimming through huge schools of fish off the New York coast.

Chris Paparo, who runs the "Fish Guy Photos" YouTube channel, wrote in his channel's description that he is a "wildlife photographer, writer and lecturer," who manages the Marine Sciences Center on Long Island at the Southampton campus of Stony Brook University.

The video was captured on Saturday, July 24. Paparo said the sharks were swimming off the coast of Southampton to feed on schools of Atlantic Menhaden.

Recent shark sightings at Jones Beach and Atlantic Beach in Hempstead have prompted temporary closures. 

Check out the video here.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.