Video * Oh, Deer: Dick's Sporting Goods In Palisades Center Mall Gets Unexpected Visitor

Oh, deer.

Dick’s Sporting Goods had an unexpected visitor on Tuesday, June 11, when video captured a deer streaking through the store inside the Palisades Center Mall in West Nyack, and we have the video to prove it.

The Clarkstown Police Department said that an employee was able to safely help the deer leave the store unharmed and without further incident.

“You just never know what you will come across in a days work!” police said.

