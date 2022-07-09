Versatile Hudson Valley Restaurant's Menu Goes Far Beyond Its Signature French Fare

A Northern Westchester restaurant is seeing praise for its menu, which includes French cuisine and award-winning barbecue.

Le Jardin Du Roi first opened in Chappaqua in 2001, according to the eatery's website.

The restaurant, located at 95 King St., offers a wide variety of dishes, including escargots, roasted salmon quinoa, omelets, bacon jalapeño mac and cheese, and more.

"This is a nice little place in Chappaqua which is a quiet town," Brian M., of Brooklyn, said in a Yelp review. "It's a French/American Bistro Cafe that has simple decor. I would say you come here for the staff, the food and the coziness. They've been here for about 20 years and are very well known."

Other Yelp reviewers have advised customers to order the barbecue dishes, which the restaurant is known for.

"Yes, their bbq is awesome," Joel S., of Armonk, wrote in a review. "Shrimp and grits are spectacular and yes this is a French restaurant!!!"

