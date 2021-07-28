Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Lifestyle

Ulster County Fair Is Coming With Plenty Of Fun For All

Kathy Reakes
The Ulster County Fair is coming to town.
The Ulster County Fair is coming to town. Photo Credit: Ulster County Fair

Just in time to wrap up summer before school starts again, the Ulster County Fair will be setting up the midway games and rides for all to enjoy.

The fair, set for Tuesday, August 3 to Sunday, August 8 in New Platz, has been an area tradition since 1886 and features midway rides and games for all ages, live music and entertainment, truck and tractor pulls, horse shows, livestock shows, exhibits and demonstrations, Wednesday night fireworks and fair food.

Unlimited midway rides, entertainment, and parking are included with fair admission. 

Daily entertainment includes the Circus Shane Show, Robinson's Racing Pigs, the Belmont Magic Show, Goodnow Family Farm Petting Zoo, champion chainsaw carver Josh Landry, and "Ultimate Stilt Walker" Carrie McQueen.

Headline concert acts include:

  • Sass and Brass with Daryl Magill -- 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3
  • Neal McCoy -- 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4
  • Emily Ann Roberts -- 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5
  • The Swon Brothers -- 8 p.m. Friday, Augu. 6
  • Roots and Boots Tour featuring Sammy Kershaw, Aaron Tippin, and Collin Raye -- 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7
  • Exile -- 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 8

Other events include a tractor pull, mini horse pull, a baby contest, and much more.

On Tuesday, Carload Night, pay-one-price admission is $50 per vehicle for up to eight occupants.

POP admission Wednesday - Sunday is $17 for adults and children 36 inches and taller. Admission on Thursday is free until 4 pm for seniors 62 years and older with proof of age.

The Ulster County Fairgrounds is located at 249 Libertyville Road. 

For more information, call 845-255-1380 or visit UlsterCountyFair.com.

