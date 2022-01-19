TV Show Spotlights Brutal Murder Of Entire Hudson Valley Family Of Five

Almost to the day of the 15-year anniversary of the brutal murders of a Hudson Valley family of five, Oxygen's true-crime series, "Family Massare," will air a segment on the event.

The show will tell the horrific murder story of the Morey family of the Dutchess County town of Fishkill that took place on Friday, Jan. 19, 2007.

The murder was uncovered that Friday when firefighters responded to a house fire on Route 82, and after battling the blaze, the New York State Police announced they had found the bodies of three young brothers, Manuel, age 13, Adam, age 10, and Ryan Morey, age 6 and their parents Manuel, age 33, Tina Morey, age 30.

The boys had been beaten and stabbed to death; the parents had been shot execution-style, according to a Fox News report from the time of the murder.

State Police believed the fire was set to cover up one of the most brutal murders the Hudson Valley had ever seen.

According to published reports from the time of the murders, Manuel Morey allegedly had a cocaine problem and had recently lost his mother, sending him into depression. He quit his job and was struggling with money issues.

After an intensive investigation, state police arrested two local men, Mark S. Serrano, age 29, of Fishkill, and Charles W. Gilleo Jr., age 31, of Hopewell Junction, and charged them with second-degree murder.

The three men had known each other for years and attended John Jay High School in Hopewell Junction together, officials said.

Many speculate that Manuel Morey had made someone angry and the murders were in retaliation.

Gilleo was found guilty and sentenced to life in prison, Serrano was also found guilty, both are currently in prison.

The episode will feature commentary from New York State Police lead investigator, Terrance Dwyer, as well as follow the investigator's dig into the victims’ past and the ugly secret uncovered.

The episode will air at 9 p.m., Friday, Jan. 21 on Oxygen.

