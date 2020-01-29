Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Lifestyle

TV Reality Show 'Restaurant Impossible' Spotlights Area Eatery

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Chianti Cow will be featured on Food Network.
Chianti Cow will be featured on Food Network. Photo Credit: Chianti Cow

A Hudson Valley restaurant in need of a makeover will take center stage on Food Network this week when it's featured on “Restaurant Impossible.”

Orange County eatery Chianti Cow, in Greenville between Port Jervis and Middletown, will be featured on the popular Food Network show at 9 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 30.

In the episode “Out With The Old, In With The New,” Celebrity chef Robert Irvine, his production crew and a host of community volunteers had two days and a $10,000 budget to help completely renovate, remodel and transform the restaurant formerly known as “Carmines.”

Irvine reportedly was made aware of the Chianti Cow’s struggles when younger staff reached out to the producers of “Restaurant Impossible,” stating that they needed help. The eatery has been owned by chef Keith O’Connor and his wife Lisa for two decades.

As part of the renovation, Irvine and his crew completely gutted Chianti Cow, taking out all of the furniture and fixtures before repainting, refinishing and other improvements were made.

“At Carmine's Chianti Cow in (New York) Chef Robert Irvine meets an owner whose identity crisis is threatening his restaurant,” the episode’s description states. “Stuck in a rut serving the same food as the previous owner, Chef Keith needs a wake-up call or this potential small-town gem is doomed to close.”

The “Restaurant Impossible” episode featuring Chianti Cow will air at 9 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 30 on the Food Network Channel. It will re-air at midnight on Friday, Jan. 31 and at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.