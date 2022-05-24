Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice
Top-Prize Winning Take 5 Ticket Sold In Hudson Valley

Zak Failla
A winning Take 5 ticket was sold in Scarsdale
A winning Take 5 ticket was sold in Scarsdale Photo Credit: Pixabay/NikolayFrolochkin

A top-prize winning New York Lottery ticket was sold at a Hudson Valley convenience store, according to lotto authorities.

In Westchester, New York Lottery officials announced that a jackpot-winning Take-5 ticket worth $18,346.50 was purchased at Three Stars Conveinence Inc. on Central Park Avenue in Scarsdale.

The winning numbers for the Take-5 midday drawing on Monday, May 23 were: 08-12-18-27-38

In addition to the top prize, New York Lottery paid out 74 $371.50 prizes for players who matched four numbers, 2,518 $18 third-place prizes, and 25,729 lotto players who matched two numbers that won them a free quick pick ticket.

It is unclear who purchased the winning lottery ticket, which has not been claimed.

According to New York Lottery, the odds of winning the Take-5 jackpot by matching all five numbers is 1 in 575,757.

The five winning numbers for the Take 5 game are drawn from a field of one to 39. The drawing is televised twice daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

