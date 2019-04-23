Titanic Coffee Opens Shop Alongside Deli In Congers

Raphael Mureb, the owner of Congers staple, Titanic Deli (15 S. Route 303), has embarked on a new business venture right next door: Titanic Coffee.

Titanic Deli has been open since 1998, offering gourmet breakfasts, lunches and more. The menu includes everything from the quintessential bacon, egg and cheese to low carb breakfasts, Latin breakfasts, house wraps, 10-inch heroes, paninis and more.

The deli’s new neighbor, Titanic Coffee, is a juice bar and lounge more focused on hot and cold coffee, tea and espresso as well as other beverages like smoothies and protein shakes.

Though the cafe has only been open since February, it’s already earning a solid reputation as an authentic coffee house in the area with a perfect five-star Facebook rating. From the menu options to the service and the atmosphere, Mureb seems to be doing everything right.

“Went in for the first time today. Great service and of course the coffee is awesome! Nice atmosphere as well. Pay these guys a visit. You won't be disappointed!” Matt A. wrote in a March 7 Facebook review .

In September 2019, Titanic Coffee plans to open a 4,000-square-foot roasting facility called Titanic Roasters that will facilitate the retail and wholesale part of the business, Mureb announced on the cafe’s Facebook page.

For more information, visit the Titanic Deli and Titanic Coffee Facebook pages.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.