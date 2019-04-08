Tiny Kenilworth Snack Shack Is Actually Grilled Cheese Heaven

Grilled cheese sounds so simple: Melted dairy goodness between two pieces of toast -- and butter.

Actually, there are many ways to do it, and American Melts in Kenilworth is proving that all day, every day.

The Springfield Road, build-your-own snack shack (look carefully, it's a hidden gem) is nothing short of grilled cheese heaven. Keep is classic with country white bread and American, or build a trendy sandwich on a doughnut with Nutella and cream cheese, the website says.

Overwhelmed? Let's break it down. Choose your bread. Then pick two artisan cheeses. Top it with pickles, potato chips, pesto, cole slaw, sliced apples and more. Proteins, salads and soups also are available.

Or... choose from the menu. Customers are raving about a menu item called the Stone Pony: Monterey Jack and cheddar with roast beef, caramelized onions, horseradish aioli on country white.

Photo courtesy of Jay M., Yelp (The Stone Pony):

Photo courtesy of Fabio B., Yelp:

"Don't let this place fool you," Yelper Lauren L. said. "It may look like a little shack in the middle of nowhere, but the grilled cheese sandwiches are amazing."

American Melts, 515 Springfield Road, Kenilworth

