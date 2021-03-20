This Hudson Valley Restaurant Ranks Among Best Spots For Foodies In NY

Keeping things fresh and changing its menu all the time has earned a Hudson Valley restaurant a spot in the Top 15 places to eat in the state.

Conducted by Only In Your State, the Top 15 included restaurants, including the Ship To Shore American Bistro, located in Ulster County, in Kingston, that real foodies frequent and where the chefs are tuned into the community.

Owned by chef Samir Hrichi, the Ship to Shore is known for its Mediterranean flavors and for using only local farms and vendors to stock the immense kitchen that is busy yearlong creating down-to-earth food with modern twists.

Shrimp and quinoa. Yelp

Open since 1998, some of the favorites at the restaurant (depending on the season), include the Sunday brunch which is filled with numerous seafood selections as well chicken and waffles, salads, steak & eggs, to such simple items as avocado toast.

Yelpers use such words as "amazing," "fantastic," and "elegant" dining to describe the restaurant which also features outdoor dining with a view of the Kingston waterfront.

Chicken & Waffles. Yelp

The words "try the steaks," also come up a lot on Yelp, so try the steak.

And, if the restaurant made the Top 15 in the state, it's definitely worth a visit.

The restaurant is located at 15 W Strand St. in Kingston.

