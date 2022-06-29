This Eatery Serves Up Best Wings In New York, Report Says

Those on the hunt for superior chicken wings in New York should look no further than this restaurant, according to one authority on the matter.

After checking reviews, awards, and reading plenty of articles, the folks at Mashed - dubbed “the ultimate destination for all things food” - named Madame Vo as having the best wings in the state.

The Vietnamese eatery in New York City is located at 212 East 10th Street in Manhattan.

“The secret is that their wings are double-fried, which locks in all the yummy flavor,” Mashed said.

“Pick the Madame Wings that come in a fish sauce with garlic in it. They have the perfect amount of spice and a unique taste that may change everything you thought you knew about chicken wings. You simply won't find better wings anywhere in the state.”

A self-described “love letter to homestyle Vietnamese cooking,” Madame Vo has been serving up classic dishes since 2017.

Their sole wing offering, the Madame Wings, run $17 and consist of spicy chicken wings caramelized in a garlic fish sauce.

Online reviews for Madame Vo point to a satisfied customer base.

“If you like spicy, you must try the wings,” Keyla N., of Brooklyn, wrote on Yelp. “The sauce and the spice were a perfect combo. 10/10, and they give you a good amount of wings too!”

“The wings, beef soup, eggplant and summer rolls were all super yummy,” Sheena W., of Manhattan, wrote on Yelp. “A+ food, A+ service. Can't wait to go back.”

Madame Vo is open daily for lunch and dinner. Find out more on its website.

