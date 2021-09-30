This Area Village Cited By NY Times For Its 'Racial, Socioeconomic Mix'

A quaint Westchester village took center stage in New York’s most prominent newspaper as it was featured in a special section of The New York Times.

Despite its modest size, Tarrytown, a village in the town of Greenburgh, was featured in the Times’ “Living In” section, which highlighted the area’s art scene, schools, quirks, and diversity.

“The Westchester village is only three square miles, but it has a better racial and socioeconomic mix than most of its neighbors along the river,” author C. J. Hughes wrote.

According to recent homeowners who transitioned from Manhattan into the village, the diversity of the region stood out, with sizable Black and Latino communities to go along with “blue-collar folks.”

In the article, Hughes highlights the Hudson Harbor, the plethora of houses that were built in the 1930s, Tarrytown Music Hall, Aqueduct State Historic Park, and the nearby new Tappan Zee Bridge, which was praised for its architectural ingenuity.

“While the development’s glass, stone and brick facades and its ribbons of parks win praise, the main attraction may be its front-and-center view of the Mario M. Cuomo Bridge (which replaced the Tappan Zee), whose lights change hue with the holidays like the Empire State Building in Manhattan, about 26 miles south,” he wrote.

The latest census data shows that the village’s population remains under 12,000, with a diverse mix of approximately 59 percent white, 24 percent Latino, 7 percent as Asian, and 6 percent Black residents.

The author noted that as of Monday, Sept. 20, data from Julia B. Fee Sotheby’s International Reality found that there were 24 houses, co-ops, and condos for sale in Tarrytown at an average list price a shade under $1.5 million, a number that has been on the rise since before the pandemic.

“Some compare the lively business district along Main Street to a Norman Rockwell painting,” Hughes wrote. “Indeed, the street’s huddle of antique brick buildings, with coffee shops and hardware stores, recalls the kind of small-town America that so beguiled the artist.

“Others say that the way Tarrytown’s tightly packed houses seem to nuzzle one another, as they might in a story about neighborliness, makes the place feel like a giant movie set.

“Either way, the streets are laid out with a flair for the dramatic. Coming from the east, along Neperan Road, visitors weave past tree-lined Tarrytown Lakes, then pass some of the village’s finest Victorian houses before arriving at the big reveal: the glittering river, framed by hills to the west.”

The complete report in the New York Times can be read here.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.